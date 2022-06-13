 
entertainment
Miley Cyrus puts her abs on display as goes for hike in Hollywood

Miley Cyrus put her abs on display while stepping out in Hollywood for a hike in on Sunday. 

The 29-year-old singer was papped looking stylish in bright red and black sportswear as she pulled on a sleeveless top while flaunting her multiple tattoos on her bare arms.

The Hannah Montana star also wore a black hat while her blonde hair peeked from the sides.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
The sighting just came to a couple of days after Cyrus was announced to hit the stage at the 2022 Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

The event is slated to go on from November 18 to 20 featuring many other renowned stars including My Chemical Romance, Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Fans are over the moon to witness that star headline on the third day of the event which is returning after a hiatus in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

