Prince Harry falls off his horse during polo match: Watch

Prince Harry on Sunday fell off his horse during a polo match in California, reported The Guardian on Monday.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex took a royal fall while playing a match at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club over the weekend with his pals, with photogs managing to capture the moment just in time.

While the fall was immortalised in photos, Prince Harry reportedly got back on his feet quickly, with his fellow polo players rushing to check in on him.

Eyewitnesses at the match confirmed that Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, was not present in the crowd when the Duke of Sussex fell.

The match marks the second time that Prince Harry was pictured playing polo in California; he was last seen playing for his Los Padres team at the end of May, with Meghan there to support her man.



