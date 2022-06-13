 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry falls off his horse during polo match: Watch

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry on Sunday fell off his horse during a polo match in California, reported The Guardian on Monday.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex took a royal fall while playing a match at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club over the weekend with his pals, with photogs managing to capture the moment just in time.

While the fall was immortalised in photos, Prince Harry reportedly got back on his feet quickly, with his fellow polo players rushing to check in on him.

Eyewitnesses at the match confirmed that Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, was not present in the crowd when the Duke of Sussex fell.

The match marks the second time that Prince Harry was pictured playing polo in California; he was last seen playing for his Los Padres team at the end of May, with Meghan there to support her man. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’

Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’
Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return

Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return
Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character', says Amber Heard in first interview: Video

Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character', says Amber Heard in first interview: Video
Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?

Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?
Queen’s 'favourite' Lady Louise Windsor tipped to take monarch’s place

Queen’s 'favourite' Lady Louise Windsor tipped to take monarch’s place
Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports

Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’
Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee

Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee
Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'
Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’

Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’
Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

Latest

view all