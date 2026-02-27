Three Brothers, Three Priorities: Beckham Brothers In Action

Beckham brothers in action: Runways, Tours, and Tattoos!

The Beckham brothers have nothing but busy schedules in their respective careers.

With Romeo taking on Milan Fashion Week as a model, his brother Cruz kicked off his sold out UK tour.

News about Romeo emerged when he was spotted strolling around Milan on Thursday afternoon. He could even surprise fans by taking to the runway at some point this week, a year after his unexpected appearance at Versace's MFW show.

The 23-year-old-son son of Sir David and Victoria Beckham recently walked the runway for Burberry in London, the same British brand where he began his modelling job at the age of ten.

David and Victoria's middle son, who is signed with the top agency IMG Models, looked effortlessly stylish as he explored Milan on Thursday in a black tracksuit.

Meanwhile, back in the UK, his younger brother Cruz kicked off his UK tour in style on Wednesday, performing in Birmingham.

The tour marked a milestone for Cruz, who has been building up to his sold out shows following the release of his single, For Your Love.

Joined by his band The Breakers, Cruz, 21, performed songs from his album, Lick The Toad at Mama Roux's.

Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30 supported him throughout the tour, proudly showing of his tour merchandise - a hoodie with all of his tour dates on the back.

The couple have been together since 2024, after they were first spotted together at Glastonbury.

While Romeo and Cruz have focused on their careers, their eldest yet estranged brother Brooklyn had made it clear where his priorities lie. On Thursday Brooklyn showed off a new inking dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz while visiting her at work.

Having already gotten several tattooed tributes to his wife, the cooking influencer, 26, revealed his latest on Thursday - a Star Of David on his left hand.

The inking features a six pointed star comprised of two interlocking triangles as Brooklyn, 26, visited his wife while she worked on her latest TV project.

This comes after David shared a tribute to Cruz Beckham on his 21st birthday.