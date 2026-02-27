 
Geo News

Katie Price becomes emotional as she insists 'her love life isn't normal story'

Katie Price has opened up about long distance love

By
Habiba Chishti
|

February 27, 2026

Katie Price insists she does not have normal love story in an emotional post
Katie Price insists 'she does not have normal love story' in an emotional post

Katie Price, who recently returned to the UK after a love-filled trip with her new husband Lee Andrews in Dubai, has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. 

The mother-of-five, who surprised fans by marrying businessman Lee in Dubai, appears to be missing her partner-something she revealed through her emotional social media post.

Katie Prices official Instagram account
Katie Price's official Instagram account

Katie, 47, wrote about the realities of a long distance relationship. 

'We do not have a normal love story. We have boarding passes, countdowns, airport hugs that last too long, and a love that survives all of it.'

The post comes after Katie returned to the UK without Lee, despite earlier claims that he would be joining her this week. Meanwhile, Lee took to social media to hint at their future plans, sharing a photo of a baby's bottle alongside the words: 'What are your plans for next year?'

He also revealed that he and Katie will be attending Love Island star Lucinda Strafford's party on Friday, where Katie is set to perform.

Peggy Rose offers hope to IVF couples with pregnancy reveal
Peggy Rose offers hope to IVF couples with pregnancy reveal
Jim Carrey surprises audience at César Awards with hidden skill
Jim Carrey surprises audience at César Awards with hidden skill
Katy Perry teases exciting release amid Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry teases exciting release amid Justin Trudeau romance
Demi Lovato honours eating disorder recovery journey: 'One plate at a time'
Demi Lovato honours eating disorder recovery journey: 'One plate at a time'
'Bridgerton': Who is new Lady Whistledown?
'Bridgerton': Who is new Lady Whistledown?
Three Brothers, Three Priorities: Beckham Brothers In Action
Three Brothers, Three Priorities: Beckham Brothers In Action
Andy Cohen praises Mary Cosby's bravery after major heartbreak
Andy Cohen praises Mary Cosby's bravery after major heartbreak
Meryl Streep extends support for Martin Short during trying times
Meryl Streep extends support for Martin Short during trying times