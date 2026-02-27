Demi Lovato honours eating disorder recovery journey: 'One plate at a time'

The 'Camp Rock' star has been open about her struggles with eating disorders

Demi Lovato is reflecting on how far she’s come.

In honour of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, which runs from February 23 to March 1, the Grammy-nominated singer shared a deeply personal Instagram post about her recovery journey — and the significance behind her upcoming cookbook, One Plate at a Time, set for release March 31.

Posing in her kitchen with a tray of cookie dough ready for the oven and her cookbook open in front of her, Lovato opened up about how unimaginable this chapter once felt. “This week is national eating disorder awareness week. its a topic that is so close to my heart and one that is so important for us to continue to talk about. if you had told the demi 10 years ago who was struggling with disordered eating that she would one day be releasing a cookbook, she would never believe u.”

The former Disney star explained that the project was born from her own healing process. “i created this book from a place of knowing how intimidating the kitchen can be and after learning how important it is to nourish yourself. it all started with taking tiny steps every day to heal my relationship with food, truly one plate at a time,” she wrote.

Offering encouragement to others, the Camp Rock star added, “if u are still struggling or in active recovery, know that i am here, know that u are not alone, and know that it can get better.” She also thanked the National Eating Disorders Association for its advocacy before concluding, “i am a work in progress… but today, i am taking a moment to celebrate my journey and how far I’ve come.”