Who was Bobby J. Brown? Actor from 'The Wire' dies at 62

Bobby J. Brown acted in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' and the 2008 film 'From Within' apart from 'The Wire'

Geo News Digital Desk
February 27, 2026

Bobby J. Brown, best known for portraying a Baltimore police officer of the same name in HBO’s acclaimed series The Wire, has died at 62.

Brown’s character appeared in 12 episodes across four of the show’s five seasons, including the finale, “-30-.”

Bobby J. Brown cause of death

Reportedly, Brown died Tuesday from smoke inhalation after a fire in a Maryland barn.

While the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not released an official cause of death, TMZ cited Brown’s daughter in confirming the circumstances.

Beyond The Wire, Brown took on law enforcement roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the 2008 film From Within.

He also stepped behind the camera, directing two documentaries: Off the Chain (2006), exploring the history of pit bulls, and Tear the Roof Off (2016), chronicling Parliament-Funkadelic.

Bobby J. Brown paid tribute

His talent agency, Bramante Artists, paid tribute to his legacy.

“Bobby J. Brown was a formidable talent and a man of great integrity. From his storied history as a Golden Gloves champion to his unforgettable presence in The Wire, Bobby brought a rare level of authenticity and heart to his work,” CEO Albert Bramante said in a statement.

