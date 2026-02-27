Taylor Swift 'Opalite' has 'Full House' dancing

Taylor Swift’s hit track reunites 'Full House' stars John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin

Taylor Swift Opalite fever is taking over the Full House.

On Wednesday, February 25, John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin shared a video on social media, documenting themselves while dancing on the 14-time Grammy winner’s latest chart-topping song.

"If Uncle Jesse and Stephanie Tanner had social media today," the text over top of the video read.

The joint Instagram post showed the two actors, who played Uncle Jesse and Stephanie Tanner on the show, wearing matching blue sweatsuits as they danced to the Eras Tour superstar's hit tune.

“I’d follow them,” the Fuller House alum captioned it. His co-star, meanwhile chimed in the comments section, writing, “@johnstamos love you Uncle J and I hope you never take that sweatsuit off. I’m sure @caitlinskybound agrees.”

Another cast member Scott Weinger, who played Steven (boyfriend to Candace Cameron Bure's D.J. Tanner) on the show, reacted by writing, "Don't know what's happening but I love it."

Among other fans expressing their excitement and love for the duo’s performance, Wicked director Jon M. Chu dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments section.

One fan of the show added, “I miss you both dearly.”

“It’s the Stephanie and Uncle Jessiest thing ever!” another gushed.

Sweetin, 44, and Stamos, 62, played their respective roles on Full House during its entire eight-season run, from 1987 to 1995.

While the original show ended in 1995, Stamos later reprised his iconic role in the Netflix sequel series, Fuller House.

He appeared in a recurring capacity across 17 episodes over 5 seasons while also serving as an executive producer.