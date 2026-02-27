Katy Perry teases exciting release amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry set social media buzzing after being spotted filming what appears to be a new music video in Pomona, California.

The clip, shared by pop culture account Deuxmoi on Instagram, shows Perry outside a building with large wooden doors and an arched stone entrance, resembling church architecture.

Crew members with clipboards and lighting equipment were visible, suggesting a full production underway.

The caption of the post read, “Is she filming in a church?”

Fans quickly turned the sighting into a frenzy of speculation.

Many suggested that Perry could be working on visuals for a rumored track titled Watch It Burn.

One fan confidently wrote that “WATCH IT BURN is coming,” while others echoed the sentiment, convinced the mystery shoot was tied to new music.

Another declared “THEEE KATY PERRY IS COMING,” expressing excitement that Perry’s next era may be coming near.

Others praised her artistry, calling her “the queen of music videos,”

Perry has not released a solo album since Smile in 2020, though she wrapped her Las Vegas residency Play in 2023.

The new shoot has sparked hopes that her next era is about to begin.

For the unversed, Perry recently faced pregnancy rumors linked to her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The speculation began after photos of the pair in Montecito sparked chatter online.

However, sources close to the singer have firmly dismissed the claims, confirming that Perry is not pregnant and that the rumors are unfounded.