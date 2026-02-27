Andy Cohen praises Mary Cosby’s bravery after major heartbreak

Andy Cohen shared a touching message to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby following the death of her son Robert Cosby Jr.

At the end of the Thursday, February 26, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cohen, 57, directed heartfelt words to Mary and her family as they continue to grieve the loss of Robert Jr.

“Before we go, I want to send all my love and heartfelt condolences to Mary Cosby and her family after news broke yesterday about the tragic passing of Mary’s son Robert Jr. This devastatingly sad news is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Cohen said. “My heart breaks for Mary. I will always appreciate getting a small window into the unconditional love between Mary and Robert Jr.”

Cohen went on to praise Mary, 53, for the way she dealt with her son’s struggles over the years, saying, “Mary, you did such a good job.”

The Bravo personality then publicly thanked both the mother and son duo for sharing their story so openly, which he believes will assist others fighting the same battle.