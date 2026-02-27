 
Kerry Katona ,boyfriend Paolo return to 'Celebs Go Dating' after Dubai drama

The couple are are now heading back to the 'Celebs Go Dating on' E4

February 27, 2026

It comes after Kerry and Paolo gushed about their love story
Kerry Katona and her Celebs Go Dating boyfriend Paolo are returning to the agency following reports of an altercation between him and Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 45, and her 33 year-old beau are now heading back to the Celebs Go Dating on E4.

A source said: 'Kerry and Paolo have had a rocky couple of weeks so a check in with the agents won’t be unwelcome.

'But the filming was planned well before the Dubai row, it is for a catch up and update as one of the show’s biggest success stories of late.'

It comes after Kerry and Paolo gushed about their love story to Ok magazine, where they revealed that marriage is on the cards.

Kerry said: 'We will 100 per cent get married.

Paolo added: 'I’m not just doing it for the sake of doing it, we’re trying to build something really special together, so I want it to be the right moment.'

Despite the couple's fractious trip to Dubai, they were recently spotted sharing a rare, PDA filled moment following claims that Lee 'punched' Paolo after a heated argument in Dubai, allegations Katie later denied. 

