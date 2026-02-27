Meryl Streep extends support for Martin Short during trying times

Hollywood fraternity never leave their friends alone.

In the days following the death of his daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, sources say Martin Short has been quietly leaning on someone he trusts deeply: Meryl Streep.

“Meryl has been incredibly supportive,” one insider shared. “She’s not making it about headlines. She’s simply there.”

Friends say the bond between the longtime colleagues has strengthened in recent weeks. “When something this tragic happens, you lean on the people who feel safe,” the source explained. “Meryl feels safe to him.”

Katherine, 42, died Monday evening at her Hollywood Hills home. Law enforcement sources confirmed she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, with LAPD and fire department personnel responding shortly after the incident.

A representative for Short said in a statement, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Short is no stranger to heartbreak. He previously lost his wife, Nancy Dolman, in 2010. Those close to him say he remains surrounded by family and longtime friends.

“There’s no agenda. No big announcements,” the insider added. “Just love and support.”