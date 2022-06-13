Prince Charles’s monarchy ‘coming crashing down’: report

File Footage

Royal experts have issued a dire warning to Prince Charles regarding a possible ‘crash and burn’ scenario about his future Kingship.



Royal author Ian Lloyd made this claim in his interview with Express UK.

There, he claimed, “One of the things she is doing, it would appear at the moment, it's laying the groundwork for the future, the next reign.”

The expert also pointed out, “The Queen is supremely popular but when she goes you don't want it all come crashing down.”

Especially a case where “you don't want a vacuum where people don't know what's going to happen and then Charles comes along as an elderly man.”