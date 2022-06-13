 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’s monarchy ‘coming crashing down’: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts have issued a dire warning to Prince Charles regarding a possible ‘crash and burn’ scenario about his future Kingship.

Royal author Ian Lloyd made this claim in his interview with Express UK.

There, he claimed, “One of the things she is doing, it would appear at the moment, it's laying the groundwork for the future, the next reign.”

The expert also pointed out, “The Queen is supremely popular but when she goes you don't want it all come crashing down.”

Especially a case where “you don't want a vacuum where people don't know what's going to happen and then Charles comes along as an elderly man.”

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give their dad a fresh ‘unibrow’ look

Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give their dad a fresh ‘unibrow’ look

Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend heaps praises on him after wedding with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend heaps praises on him after wedding with Britney Spears

Johnny Depp had no intention of asking Kate Moss to testify: spills friend

Johnny Depp had no intention of asking Kate Moss to testify: spills friend
Michael Jackson's grown up kids Paris, Prince are stylish duo at Tony Awards: pics

Michael Jackson's grown up kids Paris, Prince are stylish duo at Tony Awards: pics
George, Charlotte, Louis ‘forcing’ Prince William, Kate Middleton to leave?

George, Charlotte, Louis ‘forcing’ Prince William, Kate Middleton to leave?
Lilibet, Meghan Markle resemblance is uncanny?

Lilibet, Meghan Markle resemblance is uncanny?
‘Squid Game's Hwang Dong-hyuk credits fans for show’s success after announcing season 2

‘Squid Game's Hwang Dong-hyuk credits fans for show’s success after announcing season 2
John Stamos slams Tony Awards as Bob Saget was snubbed from 'In memoriam' segment

John Stamos slams Tony Awards as Bob Saget was snubbed from 'In memoriam' segment
Miley Cyrus puts her abs on display as goes for hike in Hollywood

Miley Cyrus puts her abs on display as goes for hike in Hollywood
Ariana DeBose reminisces her journey in Broadway in latest Instagram post

Ariana DeBose reminisces her journey in Broadway in latest Instagram post
Demi Lovato debuts new single prior to the release of her new album this summer

Demi Lovato debuts new single prior to the release of her new album this summer
Jennifer Aniston says it is ‘vital’ to surround yourself with good people

Jennifer Aniston says it is ‘vital’ to surround yourself with good people

Latest

view all