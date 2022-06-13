Michael Jackson's grown up kids Paris, Prince are stylish duo at Tony Awards: pics

Michael Jackson's grown up kids Paris and Prince Jackson stole the spotlight at the Tony Awards 2022.

The duo left fans swooning with their heart-warming tribute to their late father at the star-studded event.

Paris and Prince introduced a performance from MJ: The Musical which was nominated for the top prize at the event.

Dressed up in a sleek black suit, Prince cheered up the crowd. “A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever,” he said.

“And who are we to disagree?” the 25-year-old added. “But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage.”

"That’s why we are so incredibly honoured to introduce the night’s first nominee for best musical, ‘MJ,’ which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father’s process,” he continued.

On the other hand, Paris took the chare to leave the spectators jaw-dropped with her gorgeous looks. She wore a pink sleeveless gown that gave a sneak peek at her tattoos.

“This number showcases that creative process, as he builds a dance routine step by unforgettable step to one of his best love hits,” she said.