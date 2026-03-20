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Justin Bieber, Usher spark feud speculations after clashing at Oscars

Usher and Justin Bieber got into heated fight at Oscars party

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 20, 2026

Justin Bieber, Usher spark feud speculations after clashing at Oscars
Usher and Justin Bieber got into heated fight at Oscars party

Justin Bieber and Usher are suspected to have some drama brewing behind-the-scenes as the two unfollowed each other a few months ago.

The 31-year-old pop star and rapper, 47, reportedly had an altercation at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Gold Party after the Oscars ceremony. 

The Daisies hitmaker and Usher had the relationship of a mentor and protegee when Bieber began his career as a youngster. 

However, their dynamic seems to have turned awry as the altercation reached the point of a fist fight at the party. 

Despite the Grammy winner and Usher not disclosing what the argument was about, it drew attention from the other A-listers present at the party, according to a TMZ report. 

Neither Bieber nor Usher has publicly addressed the reports of a fallout, or public altercation.

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