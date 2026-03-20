Robert Pattinson reacts to Zendaya exposing villainous side

Robert Pattinson confronted with past lies in new interview

Robert Pattinson followed his The Drama costar Zendaya to Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show, and the host had pulled up receipts about his past statements.

The 39-year-old actor walked in on a lighthearted trap set for him to expose his past lies on the show, as he is a self-proclaimed “pathological liar” according to Zendaya.

The Twilight star was asked to confirm or deny the facts he had told Kimmel on the show, as he listed them down – including one about “living under an archway in Venice, under trashcan lids,” Pattinson laughingly told the host that “There was an archway in my house. That was based on that, I think.”

Kimmel then brought up the lie about being a hand model in childhood, which is something the Harry Potter actor had told him, however, his mum in the audience had confirmed in real time that it was a lie.

Elsewhere in the interview, the host also mentioned how Pattinson told Zendaya, “’Hey, I just want you to know I used to be a pathological liar, but now I’m not,’” which he added, “we decided is what a pathological liar would say.”

Kimmel continued, “The reason I know it is because you have you’ve told me things over the years because you’ve been, I think you were like 22 or something the first time you did the show that turned out later to be patently false.”

Regardless, he told Pattinson, “I’m going to proceed with the interview, not knowing whether any of what you say to me is uh true or false.”

Zendaya and Pattinson’s movie The Drama is scheduled to be released on April 3.