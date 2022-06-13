Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to gain what they wanted from their UK visit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently could not get the desired result from their UK visit and even failed to make mends with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attempts to mend fences with royal family didn’t go well, according to expert.



As there were warnings that the couple's mere presence back in the UK could overshadow the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, they were banned from traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reunion with the Queen and other royals wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, according to a royal expert.



They were reportedly given only 15 minutes to share greetings and introduce Lilibet to the Queen. Harry's request to the monarch for a snap with his daughter was also reportedly not fulfilled.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also didn’t make it to the party Meghan and Harry threw for their daughter Lilibet’s 1st birthday at the Windsor Castle.



Christopher Andersen tells Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attempts to “mend fences” didn’t go well and that palace officials “sidelined” them during official events.



“They went there hoping to mend fences and ran into a brick wall,” he told Us Weekly, noting that he was “was personally surprised” that Meghan and Harry were “excluded” from the royals’ balcony appearance during Trooping the Colour.

“I thought that there would be an opportunity for [Harry] to show up there to show the solidarity [and] the future of the monarchy,” he said. “I’m sure they expected to have a warmer welcome than what they received.”

Meghan and Harry were demoted to the second row at St Paul's Cathedral during the service of thanksgiving for the jubilee. The relegated position was a "visual snub" from the Royal Family, according to GB News host Alastair Stewart. Angela Levin, the royal biographer, agreed with Mr Stewart's claims, saying the couple were "absolutely furious" by the arrangement.