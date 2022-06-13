Gerard Pique moves on quickly from his break-up with Shakira?

Shakira’s former boyfriend Gerard Pique is seemingly moving on from his breakup with the Columbian singer.

According to reports of Socialite, revealed on Sunday, the Barcelona player has been going out to party with models.

The outlet reported that Pique was seen with a girl at nightclub La Traviesa in Barcelona on more than one occasion.

The journalist of the outlet explained that the father of two entered the club through a side door and went to a reserved area to meet his new ladylove.

Socialite also quoted model and influencer Luciana Guschmer, who spilt the beans on Pique’s discreet outings.

"There were many players who misbehaved since they were married and hung out with models,” she said, reported Marca.

Moreover, a reporter for the Mediaset program spoke with Jordi Martín to share, “About Pique's parties, let's see.... I've been following Piqué for 12 years and he's very well known in Barcelona, the parties he throws... But they emphasize to me that lately, he is totally out of fashion.

“He is going out partying a lot with his partner Ricky Puig. He is spending indecent amounts of money in the disco 'Bling Bling' and the restaurant 'Patrón' and from what they tell me until the wee hours of the morning" he said.

The star footballer was also accused of cheating on Shakira with a young blonde woman. However, the rumours were recently shut down by the girl herself.