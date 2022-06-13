 
entertainment
‘Shocking’ Meghan Markle bashed in comparisons with Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle has just been compared to Prince Andrew, in light of their declining popularity margins and the internet has gotten set ablaze.

Royal journalist Emma Mackenzie made this claim in her interview with The Independent.

She was quoted saying, “This lack of popularity in itself is enough for many to draw comparisons between the two.”

But “In reality, they couldn’t be more different. That Meghan ranks second only to Andrew in the popularity polls is somewhat shocking.”

Ms Mackenzie referenced Meghan’s upbringing in her interview with the outlet and explained that their childhoods “couldn’t have less in common.”

“One married into the Royal Family and the other has never known life outside of it. Meghan spent decades forging her own way and identity.”

“Andrew, on the other hand, had his path laid out for him from birth, and as the second son of the Queen, a public identity established he always knew he would be required to fulfil.”

