Shakira cancelled her tour due to fight with Gerard Pique: reports

Shakira reportedly cancel her tour after she severely hurt her voice in fight with Gerard Pique, revealed a Spanish journalist.

According to journalist Silvia Taules, the duo was hit with several crises as a married couple leading to their never-ending fights.

Taules in the Salavame show shared that the couple’s problems in recent years were due to alleged infidelity. The journalist also added that the parent of two would scream and argue on the street.

"They fought in the middle of the street in front of everyone," explained Taulés while revealing that the Waka Waka hit-maker once has to cancel her tour because she lost her voice while arguing with the Spanish footballer.

Weighing in on the reports that Pique has been partying with the model, Taules appeared not surprised.

“Piqué's fame in Barcelona's nightlife comes from far away, it is not of these days,” she said.

Taules also revealed that the footballer also had romantic ties with a famous Spanish singer while dating Shakira.