 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s reaction to being called Princess of Wales goes viral: See

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton was recently referred to as the Princess of Wales by a royal fan, and the Duchess of Cambridge’s reaction is warming royal hearts on Twitter!

Kate acknowledged reports of her one day losing the Duchess of Cambridge title and becoming the Princess of Wales instead after her husband, Prince William, takes his place as first in line to the throne, last week.

As per Hello magazine, Kate reacted to the imminent change in title during a recent engagement in Cardiff during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duchess of Cambridge was reportedly approached by a royal watcher, who told her that she would one day make a great ‘Princess of Wales’.

Kate responded to the royal fan with a rare comment about her eventual role as well as praise for her husband, William, saying: “That's very kind of you. I'm in good hands.”

A clip of the sweet moment was shared online on Twitter by user @hellen3030.

Kate and William have been known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since tying the knot 11 years ago in April 2011.

William is currently second in line to the British throne, right behind his father Prince Charles, who is the current Prince of Wales.

Once Charles ascends the throne, William and Kate will assume the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’

Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’
Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return

Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return
Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character', says Amber Heard in first interview: Video

Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character', says Amber Heard in first interview: Video
Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?

Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?
Queen’s 'favourite' Lady Louise Windsor tipped to take monarch’s place

Queen’s 'favourite' Lady Louise Windsor tipped to take monarch’s place
Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports

Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’
Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee

Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee
Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'
Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’

Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’
Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

Latest

view all