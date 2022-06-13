 
Monday Jun 13 2022
Amber Heard addresses 'meme-ification' of Johnny Depp trial

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Amber Heard wears her heart on her sleeve and attacks the ongoing ‘meme-ification’ of her defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

This admission has been brought to light in one of the actor’s latest chats with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

The interview is slated for a release at 8 p.m. ET this Friday.

There, she began by saying, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”

Especially since “I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.”

But “even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation.”

