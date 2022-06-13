 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s Garter service ban has left him ‘fuming’: See photos

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

file footage

Prince Andrew was photographed looking particularly crabby earlier today, just hours after it was confirmed that he had been banned from attending the Garter Day service publicly, reported Express UK.

The disgraced Duke of York was photographed while on his way to Windsor Castle for the private lunch scheduled for after the Garter Day procession.

The sighting comes as it was reported that Prince Charles and Prince William, the future monarchs, had rallied with the Queen to get Andrew blocked from attending the ceremony publicly. He will be attending the private lunch away from public eyes.

Prince Andrew’s Garter service ban has left him ‘fuming’: See photos

Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual assault and settled a civil lawsuit earlier this year, reportedly wanted to attend the Garter Day ceremony, and had especially tried with the Queen to get permission to attend.

However, the royal family came to a joint decision to stop Andrew from taking part in the procession from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’

Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’
Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return

Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return
Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character', says Amber Heard in first interview: Video

Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character', says Amber Heard in first interview: Video
Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?

Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?
Queen’s 'favourite' Lady Louise Windsor tipped to take monarch’s place

Queen’s 'favourite' Lady Louise Windsor tipped to take monarch’s place
Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports

Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’
Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee

Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee
Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'
Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’

Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’
Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

Latest

view all