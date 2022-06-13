 
Monday Jun 13 2022
Amber Heard hits Johnny Depp jury with scathing accusation: ‘Biased!’

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Amber Heard has just worn her heart on her sleeve and clapped back at the jury, all of whom led to her losing the defamation case against Johnny Depp.

The comment has been made in an NBC interview with Savannah Guthrie, which is slated to release at 8 p.m. ET this Friday.

She began by saying, “I actually understand,” especially considering the fact that “He's a beloved character and people feel they know him."

Before concluding she added, “He's a fantastic actor,” at the end of the day.

The Aquaman star also accused Johnny Depp of leading the jury into being biased with his 'acting'.

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” she concluded. 

