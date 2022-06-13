Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard witnesses backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard found herself surrounded by social media backlash after the actor’s role in Aquaman 2 increased up to 20-25 minutes.

According to recent reports, Warner Bros. has increased the screen time of Mera (the character played by Heard) in the second instalment of the movie.

Coming across the reports, netizens appear unimpressed as they flooded the social media with the demands to change the decision.

In the wake of criticism, the hashtag #boycottaquaman2 started trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a proposal on change.org, asking to remove Heard from the franchise, garnered more than four million signatures a few weeks ago.

The backlash against Heard ignited during her bombshell trial against her ex-husband in Virginia.

The actor lost the lawsuit after which she is deemed to pay $15 million in damages to Depp.