 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Amber Heard witnesses backlash over her increased role in Aquaman 2
Amber Heard witnesses backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard found herself surrounded by social media backlash after the actor’s role in Aquaman 2 increased up to 20-25 minutes.

According to recent reports, Warner Bros. has increased the screen time of Mera (the character played by Heard) in the second instalment of the movie.

Coming across the reports, netizens appear unimpressed as they flooded the social media with the demands to change the decision.

In the wake of criticism, the hashtag #boycottaquaman2 started trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a proposal on change.org, asking to remove Heard from the franchise, garnered more than four million signatures a few weeks ago.

The backlash against Heard ignited during her bombshell trial against her ex-husband in Virginia.

The actor lost the lawsuit after which she is deemed to pay $15 million in damages to Depp.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
Amber Heard addresses ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard addresses ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp trial
Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside

Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside
Prince William, Charles BLOCK Prince Andrew from attending Garter service

Prince William, Charles BLOCK Prince Andrew from attending Garter service
‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm

‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm
Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?

Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?
Kendall Jenner sparks split rumours from Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner sparks split rumours from Devin Booker?

Shakira cancelled her tour due to fight with Gerard Pique: reports

Shakira cancelled her tour due to fight with Gerard Pique: reports
Idris Elba is being considered to play the next James Bond: Reports

Idris Elba is being considered to play the next James Bond: Reports
Robert Downey Jr 'thanks God' on Johnny Depp's victory in defamation suit

Robert Downey Jr 'thanks God' on Johnny Depp's victory in defamation suit
Ariana DeBose’s interaction with Andrew Garfield during 2022 Tonys leaves audience in splits

Ariana DeBose’s interaction with Andrew Garfield during 2022 Tonys leaves audience in splits
Queen Elizabeth finalizes plans for Prince Andrew’s royal future

Queen Elizabeth finalizes plans for Prince Andrew’s royal future

Latest

view all