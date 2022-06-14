 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan reacts to Amber Heard first interview after Johnny Depp trial

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Piers Morgan reacts to Amber Heard first interview
Piers Morgan reacts to Amber Heard first interview

Outspoken journalist and former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has reacted to Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s first TV interview after Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Sharing the preview clip of the interview of the Aquaman actress on Twitter, Piers Morgan accused Heard of ‘playing the victim’ after she claimed the social media representation of her trial against former husband has not been ‘fair’.

“The jurors didn’t read any of the social media stuff, they listened to the evidence & concluded she was lying. I suggest it’s time for Ms Heard to stop playing the victim,” Piers tweeted with the video clip.

Earlier, Amber Heard said the "hate and vitriol" she suffered on social media during her libel trial against Johnny Depp was not "fair," but insisted in an interview released Monday she did not blame the jury for largely siding with Depp.

A US jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just $2 million for Heard who had counter-sued him following a six-week legal tussle between the former Hollywood power couple.

More From Entertainment:

Camille Vasquez 'tight-lipped' smile looks for '50 words' to define Amber Heard: Watch

Camille Vasquez 'tight-lipped' smile looks for '50 words' to define Amber Heard: Watch
Prince Andrew attends private lunch with Queen after prestigious Garter Day snub

Prince Andrew attends private lunch with Queen after prestigious Garter Day snub
Prince Harry seen 'genuinely happy' at Cali polo match without Meghan: Expert

Prince Harry seen 'genuinely happy' at Cali polo match without Meghan: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'uncomfortable' after 'in and out fantasy' shatters

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'uncomfortable' after 'in and out fantasy' shatters

Amber Heard claims Depp 'paid' witnesses, 'randos' after Kate Moss testimony

Amber Heard claims Depp 'paid' witnesses, 'randos' after Kate Moss testimony
Britney Spears protects £60m fortune from Sam Asghari in iron clad prenup

Britney Spears protects £60m fortune from Sam Asghari in iron clad prenup
Post Malone is a girl dad! Rapper welcomes first child with fiancée

Post Malone is a girl dad! Rapper welcomes first child with fiancée
Justin Bieber pleads for Jesus 'loving arms' amid health 'horror'

Justin Bieber pleads for Jesus 'loving arms' amid health 'horror'
Khloe Kardashian puts her fit figure on display while posing for a video

Khloe Kardashian puts her fit figure on display while posing for a video
Queen’s latest picture reignites health fears as monarch appears ‘frail’

Queen’s latest picture reignites health fears as monarch appears ‘frail’
Kim Kardashian sizzles in skimpy swimsuit as she takes Pete Davidson to a beach for romance

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skimpy swimsuit as she takes Pete Davidson to a beach for romance
Justin Bieber puts his career on risk by sharing personal health struggles?

Justin Bieber puts his career on risk by sharing personal health struggles?

Latest

view all