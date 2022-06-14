Piers Morgan reacts to Amber Heard first interview after Johnny Depp trial

Piers Morgan reacts to Amber Heard first interview

Outspoken journalist and former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has reacted to Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s first TV interview after Johnny Depp defamation trial.



Sharing the preview clip of the interview of the Aquaman actress on Twitter, Piers Morgan accused Heard of ‘playing the victim’ after she claimed the social media representation of her trial against former husband has not been ‘fair’.

“The jurors didn’t read any of the social media stuff, they listened to the evidence & concluded she was lying. I suggest it’s time for Ms Heard to stop playing the victim,” Piers tweeted with the video clip.

Earlier, Amber Heard said the "hate and vitriol" she suffered on social media during her libel trial against Johnny Depp was not "fair," but insisted in an interview released Monday she did not blame the jury for largely siding with Depp.

A US jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just $2 million for Heard who had counter-sued him following a six-week legal tussle between the former Hollywood power couple.