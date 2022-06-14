 
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Alia Bhatt introduces THIS female villain character for Brahmastra: Photo

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Alia Bhatt has recently revealed Mouni Roy’s character for her much-anticipated movie Brahmastra.

A few hours ago, the Gully Boy star has turned to Instagram and posted a movie poster of Mouni in a pure villainous avatar.

Sharing the photo, Alia called Mouni as Junoon, the Queen of Darkness while she captioned the post as, “Control everyone, she is the queen of darkness.”

She continued, “Achieving Brahmastra is determined by passion. Meet Junoon! Our Mysterious Queen of Darkness.”

Alia also announced that the movie’s trailer will be out tomorrow on June 15.

In the meantime, the director Ayan Mukerji also took to IG and praised Mouni’s brilliant acting in the movie.

“My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmastra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!” he remarked.

For the unversed, the movie also features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. 

Meanwhile, the movie is slated to release on September 9 in multiple  languages. 

