Kim Kardashian damages Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress?

Kim Kardashian has been accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress which she wore to Met Gala 2022.

The 41-year-old diva turned heads at the star-studded event this year by walking down the red carpet in Monroe’s gorgeous golden dress which the late icon donned while wishing Happy Birthday to the 35th President of the USA John F. Kennedy.

However, the recent posts on Instagram claim that Kardashian damaged the dress as there were "missing crystals" with some now "left hanging by a thread".

The photos taken by Chad Michael Morrisette which were shared on Sunday have been going viral on social media.

Reacting to the ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos, one fan wrote, “So much for keeping "the integrity of the dress and the preservation.”

"Missing so many crystals and those tears. What a disaster!!" read another comment.

While a third comment read, “Not only the stretching around the zipper, but if you look at the upper-ish left side, there are several crystals missing!"