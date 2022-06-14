Prince Harry and Meghan's future with royal family depends 'on their behaviour'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future with royal family will depend "on their behaviour moving forwards", a royal expert has claimed.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal author, said: "The test really begins now for Harry and Meghan."

He added: "They have come to the UK and to the Jubilee and really cemented themselves as royals again, which is great for their brand and something that Spotify, Netflix and Penguin will be eating up."



He said their future with the family will depend "on their behaviour moving forwards".

Duncan, according to birminghammail.co.uk, added: "Clearly an olive branch has been extended by the Royal Family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about this weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book.

It’s last-chance saloon for them now. If anything from the weekend leaked, I imagine they will be totally cut off and that’ll be it."

"It could be a huge step in the right direction and the start of a new beginning," Mr Larcombe said.