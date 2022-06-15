Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spread magic onscreen with Brahmastra’s trailer: Video

 
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer much-anticipated movie Brahmastra’s trailer is finally out.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie transports viewers to a fictional world of magic and extraordinary energies of nature including fire, water and wind that connect the outside universe with earth. The movie is heavily influenced with VFX effects, over-the-top action and epic love story.

The trailer opens with Ranbir’s entrance who is playing the role of Shiva in this fantasy movie. Reportedly, he has superpowers and the one who may fight off the dark, evil forces and save the “Brahmastra”.

Interestingly, Shiva is deeply, madly in love with Isha played by Alia who adds colour in his life. The couple shares an adorable chemistry onscreen which fans are loving it.

The trailer also introduces Amitabh Bachchan who explains about the energies, astras and Shiva’s role as “divine hero of the universe”.

Moreover, the clip also present Mouni Roy as queen of the dark forces called as Junoon and Nagarjuna as artist Anish.

Sharing the trailer on Wednesday morning on Instagram, the Gully Boy actress captioned it, “A piece of our hearts – Brahmastra.”

In no time, the movie’s trailer went viral and fans have been dropping their lovely comments on the post.

Most of them believed that this is “one of the best trailers in the history of Indian cinemas”.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and other B town celebrities applaud the movie. 

