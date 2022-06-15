 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Bushra Iqbal shares Aamir Liaquat's 'love for Pakistan' on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

TV anchor Bushra Iqbal (left) and late televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain. — Instagram/@syedabushraiqbal/iamaamirliaquat
TV anchor Bushra Iqbal (left) and late televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain. — Instagram/@syedabushraiqbal/iamaamirliaquat

TV anchor and first wife of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Bushra Iqbal, shared a picture of Hussain's collection of Pakistani flag badges. 

After Hussain's death, Bushra has been sharing posts related to her former husband on social media occasionally. 

Taking to Twitter, Bushra shared a picture in which a collection of Pakistani flag pins with the caption "#AamirLiaquat ki Pakistan se muhabbat."

Bushra was Liaquat's first wife and she has two kids with him, a son and a daughter.

Hussain, a prominent name in the media industry, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Karachi residence on June 9 and was laid to rest on June 10 at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery. 

More From Pakistan:

Committed to building economic zones in Balochistan, KP: PM Shehbaz

Committed to building economic zones in Balochistan, KP: PM Shehbaz
Better to let politicians interpret political matters, Asad Umar suggests

Better to let politicians interpret political matters, Asad Umar suggests
CEC orders against referring to PTI case as 'foreign funding'

CEC orders against referring to PTI case as 'foreign funding'
FIA files Rs720 million money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

FIA files Rs720 million money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi
FM Bilawal takes up issue of Pakistani prisoners' release with Iranian president

FM Bilawal takes up issue of Pakistani prisoners' release with Iranian president
Punjab’s political turmoil unlikely to abate as two PA sessions summoned today

Punjab’s political turmoil unlikely to abate as two PA sessions summoned today
How Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting Pakistan's power cuts

How Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting Pakistan's power cuts
Masood Khan, Biden have a chat on building stronger US-Pakistan ties

Masood Khan, Biden have a chat on building stronger US-Pakistan ties
Govt should facilitate Pervez Musharraf if he wishes to return to Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Govt should facilitate Pervez Musharraf if he wishes to return to Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif
Country's economy will deteriorate if power sector not streamlined: Miftah Ismail

Country's economy will deteriorate if power sector not streamlined: Miftah Ismail
Punjab Assembly budget session called off once again

Punjab Assembly budget session called off once again
Leadership believes Pervez Musharraf should return to Pakistan: DG ISPR

Leadership believes Pervez Musharraf should return to Pakistan: DG ISPR

Latest

view all