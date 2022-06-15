Bushra Iqbal shares Aamir Liaquat's 'love for Pakistan' on Twitter

TV anchor Bushra Iqbal (left) and late televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain. — Instagram/@syedabushraiqbal/iamaamirliaquat

TV anchor and first wife of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Bushra Iqbal, shared a picture of Hussain's collection of Pakistani flag badges.



After Hussain's death, Bushra has been sharing posts related to her former husband on social media occasionally.

Taking to Twitter, Bushra shared a picture in which a collection of Pakistani flag pins with the caption "#AamirLiaquat ki Pakistan se muhabbat."

Bushra was Liaquat's first wife and she has two kids with him, a son and a daughter.

Hussain, a prominent name in the media industry, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Karachi residence on June 9 and was laid to rest on June 10 at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery.