Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Why Britney Spears bought $12m mansion days after marrying Sam Asghari?

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Britney Spears has just shelved out another $12 million on a brand new mansion, barely days after her wedding to Sam Asghari.

A HollywoodLife source has made this revelation and offered insight into the singer’s decision.

The inside source was quoted saying, “Britney has been putting all of these changes into place for quite some time now.”

The wedding was also the perfect sendoff to the house, “She wanted to hold the wedding at her old home as a final hurrah to that place.”

After all “It held so many memories for her and she wanted the last memory there to be filled with love — and it was!”

“But this new home is not only closer to her boys, but also offers her and Sam a fresh start, a new beginning, so to speak.”

When asked about the couple’s plans for the future the insider added, “Their next focus is on having their first child together and it will happen.”

“Her close friends are beyond happy at the way that things have turned out for her and everyone believes that she deserves every bit of it for what she had to endure for years prior.”

