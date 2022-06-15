 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears nervous on her wedding, falls over rose petals

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Britney Spears' fairytale wedding to her longtime partner Sam Asghari was nothing less than a dream.

The Toxic singer dropped a video montage of the event sharing a glimpse of the extravagant ceremony with her 41.4 million followers.

And now, Britney has revealed some moments from her 'special day' as she, Madonna, and Selena Gomez fell over multiple times during her wedding reception to Sam last week, claiming decorative rose petals were to blame.

The singer, 40, hilariously admitted to toppling onto the floor once, while the Hung Up songstress, 63, slipped three times and the Same Old Love hitmaker, twice.

In the same now-deleted Instagram post, Britney claimed she 'never invited' her older brother Bryan, 45, to her wedding, despite his girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin previously citing a scheduling conflict as the reason for his absence.

Britney Spears nervous on her wedding, falls over rose petals

Insisting she didn't consume 'a sip of alcohol' because she'd been 'drug tested at least 3 times a week' for the past 13 years, Britney said she was never allowed to drink during her conservatorship.

Britney Spears nervous on her wedding, falls over rose petals

She penned on the social media platform on Tuesday: 'My friend watched the video of the [reception] party and to be exact …

'Madonna fell 3 times … Selena Gomez fell 2 times and I fell once all because of the rose petals ... I'm surprised I didn't fall every 5 minutes … and no, I didn't drink of sip of alcohol !!!'

The Gimme More musician and 28-year-old Sam, who began dating in 2015, tied the knot last Thursday at her Thousand Oaks home.

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari looks HAPPIER than ever as he shows off his wedding ring : picture inside

Sam Asghari looks HAPPIER than ever as he shows off his wedding ring : picture inside
Prince Andrew caught Queen ‘at a weaker moment’ with rehabilitation demands

Prince Andrew caught Queen ‘at a weaker moment’ with rehabilitation demands
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'
Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Prince Harry’s ‘furious’ apology demands blasted: ‘Can’t have it all!’

Prince Harry’s ‘furious’ apology demands blasted: ‘Can’t have it all!’
Firm ‘heartless’ towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Firm ‘heartless’ towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report
‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break

‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?
US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’

US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’
New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’

New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow spark reunion rumours with their love chat

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow spark reunion rumours with their love chat
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’

Latest

view all