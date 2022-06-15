 
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Tom Cruise has his hopes high to finally win an Academy Award this time for his hotly released movie Top Gun: Maverick.

The Mission Impossible star has put his dating life on a pause after his rekindled romance with Hayley Atwell did not work out as the actor only want to focus on his films.

An insider spilled to Star magazine as reported by OK! Magazine, "Tom's been consumed by the Top Gun sequel and Mission: Impossible."

"He considers the movies to be modern day masterpieces and he's thrown himself into making them," the insider added.

Speaking of his relationship with Atwell, the source said, "They did have a good thing going but it had to take a back seat because the movie came first.”

“Tom fully believes the right person is out there for him somewhere. But the truth is it hasn't been a priority," the source added.

"The movie being a smash hit has given Tom some closure and inner peace," the insider said of the Top Gun sequel’s massive success. "There was so much riding on it."

"Tom's got his fingers and toes crossed that he'll finally get an Oscar," the insider revealed. "That would really be the icing on the cake."

Cruise has never won an Oscar even though he was nominated for it three times in his career; in the category of best actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire and for Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia.


