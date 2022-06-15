Karan Johar denies claims that his birthday party was a Covid-19 ‘super-spreader’

Karan Johar broke his silence on claims that his 50th birthday bash was COVID-19 “super-spreader” as reports emerged that stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were tested positive for the virus after attending the party.

Brushing off the claims, the famed Bollywood director said that he feels like “marginally victimised” adding that he has nothing to do with pandemic.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director told Film Companion, "There were stories and media articles that said that it became a super-spreader. Now look, not to get technical about it but we don’t know who contracted it and when because there was a lot happening that week, even in the movie industry.”

“There was another party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Like everything, why does it come down to me,” added Johar.

KJo further stated, “I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me.”

“I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic,” the director continued. “I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know."

Johar’s birthday bash was a star-studded affair with all big names of Bollywood in attendance including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and many more.