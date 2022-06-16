 
Kendall Jenner left jaws dropped with her sizzling appearance on the latest edition of the Vogue China cover after her elder bumped her off the March issue of the well-known fashion magazine.

The 26-year-old supermodel looked gorgeous in a skin-tight black catsuit as she wore layers of gold jewellery over it.

The diva’s look matched perfectly with the main theme of the issue as it read, “The heat is on” on the front page.

She showed off her perfect physique in a leggy wonder while her dark brown hair was pulled back in a ponytail, adding elegance to her glamour.

Jenner’s sizzling photo shoot came after Kardashian managed to outshine the model for the Vogue US.

Kendall Jenner stuns on Vogue cover after Kim Kardashian bumped her off in March

The Kardashians’ episode also took fans inside the sister’s chronicles around the battle to land on the cover of the famed magazine.

“To know that one of my favourite designers ever is valuing my opinion and wants me to be me is just a good, empowering feeling,” Kardashian said in May while expressing delight to model for Balenciaga.

