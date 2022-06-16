 
Thursday Jun 16 2022
Ranbir Kapoor won’t come on ‘Koffee with Karan’: 'I'd have to pay the price for too long’

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor will not come on the upcoming seventh season of Koffee with Karan, revealed Karan Johar.

In an interview with Film Companion, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said that the Sanju actor does not want to “pay the price” for appearing on the show hinting on the controversial stuff that happens on the talk show.

KJo shared what Ranbir told him, “I am not coming on your show. He said ‘I'd have to pay the price for too long.’ Why should I do this to myself.”

“He said, ‘I love you and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show,’” Karan added.

The 50-year-old director also said that Ranbir had told him, "Karan you can build public perception based on the performance on that couch."

Back in 2017, Ranbir appeared on the AIB Podcast where he dished on his dislike about the show. 

He talked about how Karan makes profit when celebrities make controversial comments when they are invited on the popular show.

“He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. And it’s not right,” Ranbir had said on the podcast.

