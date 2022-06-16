 
entertainment
Joe Jonas reveals his feelings on expecting second child with wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas shared how “excited” he feels about expecting his second baby with wife Sophie Turner.

In an interview with People Magazine, the Jonas Brothers band member expressed his feelings on his growing family,

"You really don't know what to expect. I think (I'm) maybe a little less nervous (this time), but I'm just excited," Joe told the outlet.

The Gotta Find You singer added, "It's such an amazing part of life."

Turner confirmed the news of her pregnancy last month after sparking rumours in April, when she flashed her bare tummy in a crop top on an outing with hubby.

"It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like,” Joe further shared with the publication.

The singer, who recently moved to Miami with his fam, continued: “(We're) living in a new city, and it's a very exciting time. I'm very much looking forward to the future on all things."

Previously, Turner had said in the interview with Elle UK, “We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she revealed.


