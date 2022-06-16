Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?

Amber Heard has just landed herself in hot waters after a few revelations in a new interview, following the Johnny Depp defamation case.

New York-based lawyer Nicole Haff pointed to this possibility in her interview with the Daily Mail.

“Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘publication’ under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit,” she explained.

But also urged Depp not to move forward with the possibility since “Heard’s lawyers have already stated that she cannot pay the original judgment.”

This claim comes shortly after the first snippet of Amber Heard’s interview about receiving ‘hate and vitriol’ started trending on social media.