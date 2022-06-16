 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?
Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?

Amber Heard has just landed herself in hot waters after a few revelations in a new interview, following the Johnny Depp defamation case.

New York-based lawyer Nicole Haff pointed to this possibility in her interview with the Daily Mail.

“Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘publication’ under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit,” she explained.

But also urged Depp not to move forward with the possibility since “Heard’s lawyers have already stated that she cannot pay the original judgment.”

This claim comes shortly after the first snippet of Amber Heard’s interview about receiving ‘hate and vitriol’ started trending on social media. 

More From Entertainment:

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox
Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad

Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad
Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus

Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus
Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch

Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch
Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look inspires another hairstyle chameleon Jesy Nelson

Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look inspires another hairstyle chameleon Jesy Nelson
Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

Prince Harry, William’s relationship ‘still very raw’: ‘Icy duo!’

Prince Harry, William’s relationship ‘still very raw’: ‘Icy duo!’
Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show
Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing
Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist

Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist

Latest

view all