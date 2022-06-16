 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to financially ruin her with legal fees
Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees 

Reality star Blac Chyna has lashed back at the Kardashian-Jenners’ after they hit her with their 'exorbitant' $391,000 bill after she lost her defamation lawsuit against them.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, who represented the Rob and Chyna star in her recent two-week trial against the reality TV famed family, told the media that family matriarch, Kris Jenner is trying to 'financially ruin' her client.

As per reports, a new petition from the legal team of Kris, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner is asking Chyna (born Angela White) for almost $400,000 to make up for the legal fees they say they spent on the defamation case.

“Kris Jenner’s attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work,” Ciani said.

The lawyer further explained that, under California law, costs are only awarded to defendants “when they are without fault,” but the jury came to a verdict that both Kris and Kylie Jenner “falsely claimed” Chyna had abused her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“The same Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendants Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner did not act reasonably and in good faith to protect their own economic interests in the Rob & Chyna show,” Ciani’s statement continued.

Back in April, during the two-week trial, Chyna, 34, had sought $108 million in damages, accusing the Kardashian-Jenner family members of defaming her and plotting to get her TV show Rob & Chyna axed.

The jury, however, did not feel Chyna deserved any damages and awarded her zero.

More From Entertainment:

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox
Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad

Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad
Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus

Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus
Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch

Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch
Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look inspires another hairstyle chameleon Jesy Nelson

Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look inspires another hairstyle chameleon Jesy Nelson
Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show
Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?

Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?
Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing
Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist

Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist
Reese Witherspoon drops adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston from reunion

Reese Witherspoon drops adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston from reunion

Latest

view all