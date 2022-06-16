 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

FileFootage

Tom Hank was quick to notice that an aggressive fan was about to hurt his wife Rita Wilson as the actor raged at the crowd in New York on Wednesday.

According to reports, the 65-year-old actor yelled at fans to “back the (expletive) off” after the couple was mobbed outside a restaurant in Midtown.

Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch

Meanwhile, Hanks sparked massive concern around his health after he was papped shaking and unable to control his arm earlier this month.

Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch

Hank was at a screening in Brisbane with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and co-star Austin Butler where he was visibly shaking with a microphone in his right hand.

“There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show
Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?

Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?
Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing
Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist

Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist
Reese Witherspoon drops adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston from reunion

Reese Witherspoon drops adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston from reunion
‘My Policeman’ trailer out! Harry Styles, Emma Corrin starrer to release on THIS date

‘My Policeman’ trailer out! Harry Styles, Emma Corrin starrer to release on THIS date

Prince William slammed for ‘petty’ Royal Family squabbles

Prince William slammed for ‘petty’ Royal Family squabbles
‘Criminally underrated’ Jennifer Lopez details her disappointment on 'Hustlers' snub by Oscars

‘Criminally underrated’ Jennifer Lopez details her disappointment on 'Hustlers' snub by Oscars
Queen reworking on 'mystique' formula of success to enhance monarchy 'magic'

Queen reworking on 'mystique' formula of success to enhance monarchy 'magic'

Latest

view all