 
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor looks HAPPIER than ever in latest photos

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor looks HAPPIER than ever in latest photos
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor looks HAPPIER than ever in latest photos

Indian star Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, flaunted her pregnancy glow in stunning pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Anand, dropped some “no-filter" pictures of his wife Sonam on Thursday.

In the pictures, the Khoobsurat actress can be seen chilling on a couch. Sonam's OOTD was a white shirt and a pair of pants. 

Sharing the pictures, Anand wrote in his caption: "Love every moment." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #nofilter and #portraitmode. 

In the comments section wrote: "I'm a whale." 

The couple are currently staying in London. On Wednesday, the Veere Di Wedding actress' baby shower took place in the presence of friends and family members.

See Anand Ahuja's post here:

Sonam Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. 

She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.

More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lagaan’ to be adapted as a Broadway show in UK

Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lagaan’ to be adapted as a Broadway show in UK
Anil Kapoor has best parenting tip for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Anil Kapoor has best parenting tip for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rehman’s latest photo leave fans stunned: See here

Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rehman’s latest photo leave fans stunned: See here
Meet Karachi's restaurant owner who never fires his employees

Meet Karachi's restaurant owner who never fires his employees
Ranbir Kapoor won’t come on ‘Koffee with Karan’: 'I'd have to pay the price for too long’

Ranbir Kapoor won’t come on ‘Koffee with Karan’: 'I'd have to pay the price for too long’
Karan Johar dishes on his deepest regret in life: ‘Too late for me to find a life partner’

Karan Johar dishes on his deepest regret in life: ‘Too late for me to find a life partner’
Hina Khan serves a killer look in chic pink top

Hina Khan serves a killer look in chic pink top
Bushra Iqbal puts late Aamir Liaquat's Pakistani flag pins on display

Bushra Iqbal puts late Aamir Liaquat's Pakistani flag pins on display
Karan Johar denies claims that his birthday party was a Covid-19 ‘super-spreader’

Karan Johar denies claims that his birthday party was a Covid-19 ‘super-spreader’
Anushka Sharma lashes out at media house for sharing her daughter’s pictures again

Anushka Sharma lashes out at media house for sharing her daughter’s pictures again

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spread magic onscreen with Brahmastra’s trailer: Video

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spread magic onscreen with Brahmastra’s trailer: Video
Anushka Sharma soaks up the sun in stunning black beachwear

Anushka Sharma soaks up the sun in stunning black beachwear

Latest

view all