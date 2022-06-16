Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor looks HAPPIER than ever in latest photos

Indian star Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, flaunted her pregnancy glow in stunning pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Anand, dropped some “no-filter" pictures of his wife Sonam on Thursday.

In the pictures, the Khoobsurat actress can be seen chilling on a couch. Sonam's OOTD was a white shirt and a pair of pants.

Sharing the pictures, Anand wrote in his caption: "Love every moment." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #nofilter and #portraitmode.

In the comments section wrote: "I'm a whale."

The couple are currently staying in London. On Wednesday, the Veere Di Wedding actress' baby shower took place in the presence of friends and family members.

See Anand Ahuja's post here:

Sonam Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.



In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.