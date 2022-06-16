Tom Cruise plans to celebrate his birthday with Prince William, David Beckham

 
Tom Cruise will soon be ringing in 60th birthday but with some lavish celebrations as the  Hollywood A-list star is planning to host two parties.

The 59-year-old heartthrob will not only be hosting a bash in the USA but also in the UK, reported The Sun.

The outlet reported that an insider spilt the beans on the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s party in the luxurious club Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds, following another bash with his American pals a few days later.

“In Britain, the invite list will be a Who’s Who of his circle – they’ll be asking the likes of David Beckham, James Corden, his co-star Simon Pegg, and obviously his partner Hayley Atwell will be there for both,” a source said.

“It’ll be very A-list, but also a lot of the team who he has worked with on Mission Impossible and Top Gun because they’ve become his closest friends.

“He also has such a good relationship with Prince William these days it’s possible he would come along too, he’ll be invited – but that’s a bit more dependent on the royals’ commitments,” the publication reported.

