Kiara Advani opens up on equation with ‘Lust Stories’ co-star Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Juggjug Jeeyo.



Amid this, Kiara also clocked 8 years in Bollywood and she has been reflecting on her career choices in several interviews.

In a recent chat, the Kabir Singh star opened up about reuniting with her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera. The film was announced a while back and it stars Kiara and Vicky in the lead with Bhumi Pednekar.

Now, in a recent chat, Kiara reflected on her bond with Vicky and called their on-screen pairing 'unique'.

Kiara said, " Vicky and I always manage to get paired together in 'quirky' scripts. Calling the film 'different', Kiara shared that she has been referring to it as a 'trippy' movie as they are yet to coin a term that could define its genre."

Further talking about Vicky and her, Kiara said that she is looking forward to seeing how fans would receive their pairing in the film.

Sharing about it, Kiara said, "Vicky and I have always been paired in the most unique way. Lust Stories was such a unique relationship, so entertaining with a lot of depth and layers at the same time. And here again, I feel it's a very interesting equation, a very different genre of film."

" I don't know what to call it as yet because I don't know. It's like a thriller.. but we still have to find the term to coin for this particular genre because I think it's something new, different. I keep saying it's trippy because people on set have been calling it trippy."

Adding further, Kiara said, "Vicky and I here, our equation and relationship in the film is something which is very unique, it's not run of the mill, it's not something you've seen before. Somehow we just always get paired with these quirky, funky equation. So, I'm looking forward to seeing how people receive this one."

Meanwhile, besides Govinda Naam Mera, Kiara will be seen next in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar. It is all set to release on June 24, 2022, in cinemas.

Kiara also has been shooting for her film with Shankar. It stars Ram Charan with her.

