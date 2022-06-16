 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears' 'distance' cryptic post leaves mom Lynne upset

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Britney Spears distance cryptic post leaves mom Lynne upset
Britney Spears' 'distance' cryptic post leaves mom Lynne upset

Britney Spears has left her estranged mom, Lynne Spears 'upset' after the singer shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

The Toxic singer reposted a motivational video Wednesday that featured a voiceover saying, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.”

“Just saying !!!!” the Stronger singer captioned the clip.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lynne, 67, wrote in the comments section, “You have got to be kidding me!! ”

Britney Spears distance cryptic post leaves mom Lynne upset

Within minutes, however, the Spears family matriarch appeared to delete her response.

The eye-roll emoji was a far cry from the olive branch that Lynne extended last Friday when she congratulated Britney on her marriage to Sam Asghari.

“You look radiant and so happy!” the Through the Storm author commented on the Grammy winner’s slideshow of photos from her nuptials in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

As per Page Six, Britney did not invite her family to her wedding on June 9 after saying she wanted to sue them for allowing her conservatorship to last nearly 14 years.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton warned over 'sitting down with politicians'

Kate Middleton warned over 'sitting down with politicians'
Amber Heard's interview adds to her worries

Amber Heard's interview adds to her worries
Concerns grow over Queen's health as she misses Royal Ascot for third day in a row

Concerns grow over Queen's health as she misses Royal Ascot for third day in a row
Royal family’s Prince Harry, Meghan Jubilee snub labelled ‘fascinating’

Royal family’s Prince Harry, Meghan Jubilee snub labelled ‘fascinating’
Prince Harry denied chance to reconcile with Prince Charles at Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry denied chance to reconcile with Prince Charles at Queen’s Jubilee
Kate Middleton’s royal code name exposed after Duchess forgets purse: Details

Kate Middleton’s royal code name exposed after Duchess forgets purse: Details
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't make blunders after royal family's olive branch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't make blunders after royal family's olive branch
Prince Andrew to ‘make a mockery’ of Queen Elizabeth with ‘restoration’

Prince Andrew to ‘make a mockery’ of Queen Elizabeth with ‘restoration’
Kim Kardashian faces harsh criticism after new pics reveal more damage to vintage Monroe gown

Kim Kardashian faces harsh criticism after new pics reveal more damage to vintage Monroe gown

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson is ‘great guy’: Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson is ‘great guy’: Scott Disick

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez dating model and fitness expert Kathryne Padgett?

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez dating model and fitness expert Kathryne Padgett?
Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial verdict was ‘unfair’? Juror speaks out

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial verdict was ‘unfair’? Juror speaks out

Latest

view all