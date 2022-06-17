Kim Kardashian thoughts on Kanye West marriage: 'How did this last this long'

Kim Kardashian is spilling the beans on her traumatic relationship with Kanye West.

In the latest episode of The Kardashian, the 41-year-old spoke of her tumultuous marriage and struggles with the Donda rapper.

"I feel like we always tiptoe around each other's situations because we don't want to meddle. And I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, 'Are you good?'" Kim, 41, told Khloé, who had been growing through a breakup with serial cheater ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. "Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own, and I appreciate that."

The SKIMS mogul continued, "But sometimes I look back and I'm like, 'When do we jump in?' That's what I am so unclear about."

"If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, 'How did this last this long?'" Kim also said during Thursday's episode. "But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt-free."



Speaking on Khloé's own situation, Kim added: "I feel like you can at least say you had a family, you tried everything in your might, and you can look your daughter in the face and say that."

Kim was legally declared single by California court in December 2021.