Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about standing on their last leg with the entirety of the Royal Family, after being given rare olive branch via Jubilee invite.

Royal commentator Russell Myers made this claim during his interview with Australian TV.

There, he was quoted saying, “Harry was giving an interview just a couple of weeks ago when he was at the Invictus Games.”

“It was all, sort of, bizarre language, he was there to protect the Queen and these things are not going down too well.”

“If it [their relationship] is to be repaired, then there needs to be a bit more water under the bridge.”