Experts continue to alienate Prince Harry when William needs his brother

The only reason Prince Harry fell out of favour with the British media was his marriage to US actress Meghan Markle.

Hardly a day goes by when the tabloid media and experts don't criticize the Duke and Duchess of Sussex although the couple have moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties.

Royal fans would want Harry to reunite with his family at a time when the British monarchy faces some serious challenges. An author recently said the Queen Elizabeth may outlast the monarchy.

Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne seems to be the only hope to strengthen the monarchy but he won't be able to get the support of his brother if the British media continues to alienate him.Harry won't abandon his wife and children to stand by his brother.

Just days after Prince Harry brought his wife and children to mend ties with his family in the UK, an expert took aim at the Duke and his wife, saying,"Why do you need to live like Hollywood royalty when you’re not Hollywood royalty?”

The couple is not living like a Hollywood royalty. They get attention in US because Meghan is a former actress and wife of Princess Diana's son Nobody can take that away from them.

Royal branding expert Professor Cele Otnes questioned to Express.co.uk how the life the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pursuing across the pond is compatible with their severance from the Firm.

She continued: “You’re royalty but you’ve shunned that royalty, so what are you as a brand?”

