Saturday Jun 18 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'brand value' smashed over 'Hollywood royalty' image

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opted for the wrong 'branding' approach, says expert.

Professor Cele Otnes spoke to Express.co.uk  about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that left the royal family in 2020 in a bid to lead  private life, are stilling living by the standards across the pond. 

She asked: “Why do you need to live like Hollywood royalty when you’re not Hollywood royalty?”

She continued: “You’re royalty but you’ve shunned that royalty, so what are you as a brand?”

Harry and Meghan would win more support if they“distanced themselves” from an “elite” lifestyle, notes Ms Cele.

She said: “They’re not willing to give up the trappings of this elite life, but honestly, if you ask me, that would be the way to brand themselves.”

“Not just geographically, they have to distance themselves lifestyle-wise.”

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess are living in an £11million mansion with a private tennis court, playground and spa.

