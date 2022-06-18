 
Prince William 'mourning' after 'angry' Prince Harry 'slanging match'

Prince William is struggling to keep his composure over Prince Harry distance, says expert. 

The Duke of Cambridge, who was left alone when brother Harry decided to move to US with wife Meghan Markle, is still mourning the loss of his sibling.

An anonymous source said: "[William] alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done."

"He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs."

Another friend told the Mail: "The truth is they have got to find some common ground again at some point.

"William is also very principled and believes Harry has crossed a line. He’s thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family’s only option because they don’t want to get dragged into a public slanging match.

"William is absolutely allergic to drama but Harry has ensured that their family laundry is being aired on a global scale."

