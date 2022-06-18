 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 18 2022
Travis Barker's son Landon calls his new step-mother Kourtney Kardashian 'amazing'

Travis Barker's son Landon calls his new step-mother Kourtney Kardashian 'amazing'

Almost a month after reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy, Landon Barker has shared what it’s really like having a new step-mother in his life.

The Blink-182 drummer’s son said that his father's new wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker is ‘amazing’ as he expressed his love for his new step-mother.

In an interview with E! News Daily Pop at the launch of his clothing collection with boohooMAN, Landon, 18, said that he loves the Poosh founder ‘so much’ and that he loves ‘expanding the family as well.’

The 18-year-old musician, who Barker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, is now part of a larger family that includes Barker's daughters Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama Barker.

The family also includes Kourtney’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, who she shares with Scott Disick.

Barker and Kourtney exchanged vows in May, first at a courthouse and then in a lavish celebration in Italy that featured Dolce & Gabbana fashion statements.

"It was great to go out there and see my dad super happy with his new wife," Landon told the media outlet. "It was honestly amazing. It was all a beautiful experience."

"It worked out very well and it was actually unplanned," he shared. "I totally did not know everybody else was going to wear roses that night and then we pull up and we're all in roses. I was like, 'Hell yeah.'"

Landon has also appeared on The Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family's new reality show on Hulu, alongside his new family members. 

